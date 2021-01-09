songwriter, Ed Bruce Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :songwriter, Ed Bruce has Died .

Ed Bruce Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :songwriter, Ed Bruce has Died .

songwriter, Ed Bruce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.

Sawyer Brown 10h · Sadly, we say goodbye today to another great singer and songwriter, Ed Bruce. Ed wrote so many great songs, including “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” and “Texas (When I Die).” Rest In Peace.

Source: (20+) Sawyer Brown – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Douglas Delano Woodlee wrote

As one of Ed’s brother-in-laws, I want to express deep thanks for all the kind remarks everyone has made. I’m sure my sister would love to thank each of you individually but she recently had some serious surgery and isn’t up to the task right now.

Bri JM

Great loss. My favorites: The Last Cowboy Song and Everything’s a Waltz.

Sandra Anderson Shank

So very sorry to hear of another great distinctive voice has ascended above to join the choir of Country Music Angels we’ve lost over the last year! RIP! Condolences to your family during this time.

Jane Thompson

Oh my gosh! I had not heard this. His voice was incredible! I especially loved to hear him sing After All These Years. It’s such a sweet song.

MeMa Rudder

Loved his songs and music

Betty Tekaat

I saw him in concert in Bakersfield ca he was a great showman came to our table during his brake he was a great singer and song writer a sad day Rest in peace

Wilma Himes

Loved hi songs A Good actor too Rest In Peace.

Ricky Dunford

So saddened to hear of his passing, He was a very wonderful singer and also a wonderful actor especially playing Tom Guthrie in the early 1980s version of the short-lived TV western Bret Maverick with James Garner, RIP!.

Daphne Sena

My favorite and one that I always listen to is ” My first taste of Texas” He will be missed. Fly high sir.

Judy Ringer

Love your songs and I still listen to your songs so sad to hear about you Ed may you rest in peace my condolences go out to his family and friends

Gini Sampson

Such a great voice and talent. Sad loss to fans of the classic Country Western music. God Rest his Soul now his chores on Earth are done. Roy Rogers Cowboy Hillbilly Heaven has a new Star today!

Edie Smith

Not another one!? His silky smooth deep, rich voice was so cool, not to mention that mustache every woman would love to get lost in. Thankful for my music collection that has his recordings in it.

Karen Denise

Dadgum. There won’t be anyone left at this rate. Ed Bruce was a kind man who could fill the room with his smile & songs. Rest easy.

Jane Penfold

And The Last Cowboy Song.. .wonderful song .RIP Ed Bruce… you said things the way we wanted to say them!



Julie Jules

Aww, I am so sorry to hear this. He and my former boss at TWRA were best friends, so I got to speak to Ed many times when he’d call to talk to him. Such a nice, nice gentleman. Keeping his family and loved one in my thoughts and prayers.

