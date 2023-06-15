Songwriter Justin Wright sentenced to life for killing girlfriend Wilanna Bibbs in Iowa

Wilanna Bibbs – focus keyword including victim name. : Songwriter J Wright sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend Wilanna Bibbs in Iowa

An Atlanta-based songwriter and music industry entrepreneur, Justin Wright, also known as J Wright, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend, Wilanna Bibbs, in Iowa. The Quad-City Times reported that Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2021. Wright founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011 and worked with artists such as Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll, and DJ Khalid. Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. According to Bibbs’ father, Wright killed his daughter over $70. During the sentencing hearing, Wright did not speak, and a deputy denied his mother’s request to say goodbye to her son as he was being escorted out.

News Source : Associated Press

