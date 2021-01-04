Sonia Acevedo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting The Pfizer Covid Vaccine.

Sonia Acevedo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting The Pfizer Covid VaccineA Portuguese health worker has died two days after getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a ‘sudden death’ at home on.. https://t.co/D1jZjnsCxd — Nunya Binit (@nunya_binit) January 4, 2021

Nunya Binit @nunya_binit Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting The Pfizer Covid Vaccine. A Portuguese health worker has died two days after getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a ‘sudden death’ at home on..