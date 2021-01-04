Sonia Acevedo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting The Pfizer Covid Vaccine.

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Sonia Acevedo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting The Pfizer Covid Vaccine.

Sonia Acevedo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Nunya Binit @nunya_binit Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting The Pfizer Covid Vaccine. A Portuguese health worker has died two days after getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a ‘sudden death’ at home on..

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.