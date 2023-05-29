Sonia’s Voice Actor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.: What is the Identity of Sonia’s Voice Actor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Sonia’s Voice Actor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Sonia is a brand new character introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game and has strong ties with Princess Zelda. While the game doesn’t feature a full voice-over like other big-budgeted games, several key characters have voices in critical cutscenes. Zelda, Ganondorf, and Sonia have the most vital performances in Tears of the Kingdom. However, Sonia appears almost exclusively in cutscenes and is entirely voiced. Her regal and angelic voice perfectly represents her role in the story and her connection with Zelda’s hierarchy.

Who is the Voice Actor for Sonia?

The voice actor for Sonia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is none other than famous anime voice actress Cherami Leigh. Fans speculated that Leigh was voicing the character based on the actress’s other work with Nintendo. The credits for the game proved the actress voices the character.

Cherami Leigh is a very in-demand vocalist. Her most well-known works are within anime, having voiced the leads in some of the biggest series. She has lead roles in shows like Fairy Tail, Sword Art Online, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Pokémon Journeys: The Series, and the re-dub of Sailor Moon.

Leigh’s most well-known video game characters are Rhea in Fire Emblem Three Houses, Makoto Niijima in Persona 5, and Female V in Cyberpunk 2077. Sonia has a lot of similarities with Rhea, as both are wise and regal leaders in a Nintendo game. Rhea from Fire Emblem has more of a dark secret, whereas Sonia is gentler. Sonia is Cherami Leigh’s most recent high-profile voice work in a video game.

Who is Sonia in the Zelda Franchise?

Sonia is a direct descendant of Princess Zelda and the first Queen of Hyrule. Sonia shares Zelda’s long blond hair and her elegant posture. She founded Hyrule with her husband, King Rauru. Rauru is a Zonai, a race of creatures that lived in the sky and has since gone extinct.

Sonia can rewind time, similar to Link’s rewind ability. Princess Zelda meets Sonia and Rauru when she accidentally travels to the past after the awakening of Ganondorf in the modern day. In the past, Sonia passed on her wisdom to Zelda.

Conclusion

The addition of a new character like Sonia with a high-profile voice actor like Cherami Leigh only adds to the already impressive lineup of characters in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans can enjoy Leigh’s angelic and regal voice as they explore the world of Hyrule and uncover the mysteries of the past.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom voice cast Sonia voice actor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zelda Tears of the Kingdom cast and characters Who plays Sonia in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Voiceover artists in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :Who Is Sonia’s Voice Actor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?/