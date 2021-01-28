Sonny Fox Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Weston resident, Sonny Fox has Died.

former Weston resident, Sonny Fox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Margie Friedman 21h · It is with great sadness that I’ve been asked to share that former Weston resident, Sonny Fox, has died at the age of 95. Many of us remember Sonny as the wonderful host of the children’s program Wonderama—“go to” television every Sunday morning. My thoughts are with his family.

Tributes

Brian Opert

wow – I instructed his daughter (I think) in swimming when I was about 16? Nice guy; gorgeous Weston home on the river with a pool as I recall. Good to know he lived a long life!

Matt Light

I remember Wonderama! (And “Sonny Fox has funny sox!-)”

Carol Dravis

I heard him speak at the Westport Library a few years back. I watched Wonderama every Sunday! He signed my book “A pleasure to meet you at LAST!” He was a wonderful person and will be dearly missed.

Liza Swenn Martin

I remember him well. “Rubber Baby Buggy Bumper”!. I believe I saw neighbor Donigers in his audience once. Thank You Sonny for the wonderful memories.



Sandy L. Baker

my parents lived across the river from him years back. i am so sorry to hear this.

Arlene Kirwan Avellanet

I was in the Wonderama audience as part of a Scouting trip, early on.

Shoshi Kahn-Woods

My sister won a trip to Wonderama when Sonny Fox came to Temple Israel. I felt like she was a star.

Liza Swenn Martin

The internet does Not report Sonny passing. However I’m still thankful for all the wonderful Sunday mornings.

Jeff Wignall

I didn’t know Sonny was still with us. Wonderama was a part of my childhood! RIP gentle man.