Sonny Fox Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sonny Fox has Died.

Sonny Fox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

We mourn the loss of our friend Sonny Fox who passed away in January. Fox was a broadcaster and TV host of kid’s programs like Wonderama and Let’s Take a Trip. A former pres of @TelevisionAcad , he was on the board of @HollywdHealth . We pay tribute here: https://t.co/7xgxtSZQ7W pic.twitter.com/ANsQmbO1DM

