Sonny Fox Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sonny Fox has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Sonny Fox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
We mourn the loss of our friend Sonny Fox who passed away in January. Fox was a broadcaster and TV host of kid’s programs like Wonderama and Let’s Take a Trip. A former pres of @TelevisionAcad, he was on the board of @HollywdHealth. We pay tribute here: https://t.co/7xgxtSZQ7W pic.twitter.com/ANsQmbO1DM
— Norman Lear Center (@LearCenter) February 9, 2021
Norman Lear Center @LearCenter We mourn the loss of our friend Sonny Fox who passed away in January. Fox was a broadcaster and TV host of kid’s programs like Wonderama and Let’s Take a Trip. A former pres of @TelevisionAcad , he was on the board of @HollywdHealth . We pay tribute here:
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.