Sophia Chifici New Orleans Death: Obituary of Sophia Chifici: Passing Away in New Orleans, LA

Sophia Chifici’s Life and Legacy

Sophia Chifici, a beloved member of the New Orleans community, passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 78. She was surrounded by her family and friends, who will forever cherish her memory and legacy.

Early Life

Sophia was born on June 21, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants and grew up in a tight-knit family. Sophia attended St. Mary’s Dominican High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Our Lady of Holy Cross College in New Orleans.

Career

After completing her education, Sophia worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She was known for her compassionate and caring nature, always putting her patients’ needs first. Sophia was a mentor to many young nurses and was respected by her colleagues for her expertise and dedication to her profession.

Family Life

Sophia was married to her husband, Anthony Chifici, for 52 years. Together, they raised three children and were blessed with six grandchildren. Sophia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved cooking and hosting family gatherings, where she would share her homemade Italian dishes and stories of her childhood.

Community Involvement

Sophia was an active member of her community and volunteered her time with several organizations. She was a longtime member of the Italian-American Society of Jefferson Parish and was involved with the St. Jude Thaddeus Church. Sophia was also a member of the Krewe of Pandora, where she enjoyed participating in Mardi Gras parades and events.

Remembering Sophia

Sophia will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for her family. Sophia’s legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren, who will carry on her traditions and values.

Funeral Arrangements

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sophia’s honor on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in New Orleans. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home in Metairie. Sophia will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Sophia’s memory. Sophia was a breast cancer survivor and was passionate about supporting cancer research and awareness.

Final Thoughts

Sophia Chifici touched the lives of many throughout her 78 years. Her dedication to her family, career, and community will forever be remembered. Sophia’s passing is a great loss, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Sophia.

1. Sophia Chifici obituary New Orleans

2. Sophia Chifici death notice Louisiana

3. Sophia Chifici funeral arrangements

4. Sophia Chifici cause of death

5. Sophia Chifici obituary and tribute