Sophia Lambert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sophia Lambert, a Miami Palmetto High graduate has Died in accident.

Miami Herald 17h · Just a few months ago, Sophia Lambert, a Miami Palmetto High graduate, trekked to Gainesville where she would attend her dream school: the University of Florida. But her bright future came to a halt Saturday night when a car careened into her and four others while they stood on a sidewalk, according to Gainesville police.

Tributes

Gainesville City Commissioner Reina Saco

Thank you all for the concerns and suggestions. I will bring them up with city staff and at the next MTPO meeting to see what is within our power and what we need state help with. Thank you again for being so concerned and involved with the city and the Gator Nation.

Alicia Scott Wagner

Thank you for the information and for advocating to do the right thing to protect our kids. I will definitely do my part in contacting state officials.

Out of curiosity, what CAN the city do (barriers? construct a walk-over bridge?) and are you making plans to take these actions? While the state may own the road, it seems there are some things the city can do… I hope you will, especially considering how much revenue UF students bring to Gainesville. Keeping students safe in Gainesville should be among your highest priorities.

Lisa Helland Hammer

What about more police presence and ticketing in the meantime? There seem to be numerous instances of running red lights and speeding. Make it uncomfortable/annoying for people to drive down University. Slow them down.

Annie Pasquale-Wise

Hello Everyone. Regarding Saturday night’s tragic accident – My daughter – also a UF freshman had been friends with Sophia since Kindergarten. Sophia was part of GirlScout Troop 214 in Miami. These girls stayed together from kindergarten thru high school. Several of them attend UF and are now in sororities. This local Miami group of young women and their moms are reeling from this tragedy. I’m so happy to see all of the activism that’s being generated from this. I wanted to figure out a way to connect us all on the single cause of improving the safety of the area and preventing another death and thought using the hashtag #NotOneMore may be effective. If you are writing or emailing a local or state representative in reference to improving safety and preventing another family from unimaginable pain – please consider including it.

Stacey Lavelle Johnson

Commissioner Saco, does the county/city of Gainesville have any day to how the traffic lights are programmed? I’ve seen concerns posted about a solid green light to turn right while pedestrians also have a walk light. Why not have a no right turn sig… See More

Melissa Cadle Ballard

My daughter was almost t-boned today in the same area due to someone running a redlight. Something has to be done. My heart aches for Sophia’s family and friends. How many more students need to be hurt or killed before something is done? The Gainesville PD needs to start ticketing more in this area and help slow these people down. It would be a start.

Stacy Bokas Dalton

Can the city place cement barriers on the side of the road? Can they place large cement planters on the sidewalk. More than that needs to happen but I encourage you all to do everything within your power to creatively come up with a solution that will keep pedestrians safe on this stretch of road. This is twice in the last few months. Inexcusable.

Jennifer Cross

What do our appointed Board of Governors do, you know the one’s overseeing public service and that are appointed by the Governor of Florida and approved by the Florida Senate..

David Dozier III

Thank you. As a Gator parent (’19 and ’22) I have been encouraging Gator parents to contact the State legislators for the area and hope it makes the difference. Losing 2 Gators in roughly 30 days must motivate us all to make change happen.

I would encourage everyone to contact the State Representatives and Senator as individuals. Flood their offices with requests to address the traffic situation around the university.

This is from my comment on a previous post:

For those who are Florida residents, I recommend contacting the following. My father served in the House Sargeant-at-Arms office (US Capitol) for roughly 12 years, and if I learned anything it was that it was more effective to contact your State or Federal representatives when help was needed. I can speak from experience that it works.