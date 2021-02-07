Sophia Ramcharan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sophia Ramcharan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Sophia Ramcharan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Our dear friend and colleague, Sophia Ramcharan, passed away in the early hours of this morning. Sophia was wise, brave, and blessed with a great sense of humour. It’s beautiful to see such an outpouring of love for her today and our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/3FK1F4Nqf4
— Broadway Cinema (@BroadwayCinema) February 7, 2021
Broadway Cinema @BroadwayCinema Our dear friend and colleague, Sophia Ramcharan, passed away in the early hours of this morning. Sophia was wise, brave, and blessed with a great sense of humour. It’s beautiful to see such an outpouring of love for her today and our thoughts are with her family and friends.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.