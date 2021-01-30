Sophie DJ Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Grammy-nominated pop producer SOPHIE died .
DJ Sophie has died
MTV News 4h · Grammy-nominated pop producer SOPHIE died Saturday morning after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece. The Glasglow-born DJ and electronic music savant rose to fame in the club circuit with infectious dance-worthy releases like “Nothing More to Say” and “Lemonade, ultimately releasing debut album ‘Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’ and working with all-star talent like Madonna, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, and more. Paying tribute to the star, activist Munroe Bergdorf tweeted, “Our community has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light.” Likewise, Christine and the Queens remembered SOPHIE as “a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference.”
Sophie Xeon (17 September 1986 – 30 January 2021),better known mononymously as SOPHIE (stylised in all caps), was a
