Sophie Habboo wedding snub : Sophie Habboo addresses her exclusion from Spencer Matthews’ wedding

Sophie Habboo has spoken out about the mistake made by her husband Jamie Laing, who forgot to invite close friend Spencer Matthews to their recent wedding ceremony in Chelsea. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the Nearlyweds podcast host revealed that the couple had originally planned for a small, intimate affair with only close family members in attendance. However, in the run-up to the wedding, Sophie extended the guest list to include her bridesmaids, Jamie’s groomsmen and their partners. Unfortunately, this meant that Spencer and his wife Vogue Williams were unable to attend as they were on holiday in Portugal at the time of the wedding.

Sophie expressed her regret at the mistake, calling it a “silly error” and admitting that she and Jamie would have loved to have Spencer there. She explained that the last minute changes to the guest list had made the wedding appear much bigger than they had originally intended, and that Jamie had simply forgotten to invite Spencer. The couple had planned to have a small ceremony with only close family members, but the addition of their bridesmaids and groomsmen had made the wedding seem much larger.

Despite the mistake, Sophie and Jamie were overjoyed to have tied the knot, and the newlyweds emerged from Chelsea Registry Office hand in hand, wearing designer sunglasses and beaming with happiness. Sophie described the experience as “euphoric,” and said that all her nerves had quickly evaporated on the day. She also revealed that former boyfriend Sam Thompson would be attending her and Jamie’s Marbella wedding, but joked that he was “thankfully the only ex on the guest list.”

Sophie and Sam dated for six months back in 2018 before she fell in love with Jamie while filming Made In Chelsea in Croatia. This caused a rift between Jamie and Sam, who didn’t speak for seven months before eventually rebuilding their friendship. Sophie revealed that Sam would be attending the couple’s Spanish wedding along with a number of other high-profile guests, including comedian Jack Whitehall and his model girlfriend Roxy Horner, and Made In Chelsea alumni Millie Mackintosh, Caggie Dunlop, and Oliver Proudlock.

The couple’s Spanish wedding promises to be a three-day extravaganza with a 200-person guest list, a pool party, and not one, but two wedding dresses for Sophie. Despite the stress of planning such a large event, Sophie says that she is “so, so happy” to have collaborated with Debenhams as a brand ambassador for Coast Fashion. The collection includes a backless gown with beaded embellishment and a silk dress with statement bow, which Sophie says encapsulates her classy and understated style.

Overall, Sophie and Jamie are looking forward to settling into married life together and enjoying a much-needed break as husband and wife. They are planning a 10-day honeymoon in Panama, which Sophie is particularly excited about as she did her gap year in central and South America. For now, however, the couple is focused on their upcoming Spanish wedding, and Sophie can’t wait to see her friends and family all dressed up in her Coast Fashion collection.

News Source : By Sarah Packer, Chief Showbiz Reporter

Source Link :Sophie Habboo speaks out on THAT Spencer Matthews’ wedding snub/