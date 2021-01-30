SOPHIE MSMSMSM Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :groundbreaking producer SOPHIE MSMSMSM has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

groundbreaking producer SOPHIE MSMSMSM has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Cosmic Burger 6h · We just woke up to the worst possible news. The groundbreaking producer SOPHIE MSMSMSM just passed away after a sudden accident in Athens. We want to send our deepest condolences, to her family, friends, fans, and colleagues. Cosmic Burger was working on a project where she was a big part of it and we were expecting to announce it very soon. We will do our best to honor SOPHIE’s work, however, it will never be the same without her brilliancy as an artist and human being. Rest in Power.

Pigeons and Planes

SOPHIE has died at the age of 34. According to a statement from record labels Transgressive and Future Classic, her death was caused by an accidental fall while climbing to watch the full moon early this morning.

SOPHIE MSMSMSM was one of the most adventurous, forward-thinking producers in modern pop. Her influence is clear in so much of what we’re hearing in new music today. RIP SOPHIE.

Confusion Pigeon

Ugh, I remember hearing “Bipp” for the first time and having my mind blown. In retrospect, it’s crazy to see how far ahead of the curve she was. RIP SOPHIE

Stuart Flowers

The moon looks great tonight why don’t we climb something to look at it, Sophie we said climb and that’s the concrete.