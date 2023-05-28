Sophie Mudd net worth.: Biography, Wiki, Lifestyle, Career, Boyfriend, Net Worth, and Age of American Model Sophie Mudd

Sophie Mudd: An Introduction

Sophie Mudd is a popular American model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. With her stunning looks, curvy physique, and charismatic personality, she has gained a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram, where she has over 2 million followers.

Biography and Wiki

Sophie Mudd was born on July 27, 1998, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was raised in a close-knit family and has a younger brother named Nicolas Mudd. Sophie completed her high school education at Campbell Hall School in California. However, there is not much information available about her college education.

Career

Sophie Mudd started her career as a model at a young age. She gained popularity on social media platforms like Instagram, where she started posting her pictures and videos regularly. Her followers quickly grew, and she soon became a social media sensation.

Sophie has worked with several fashion brands and has appeared in various magazines, including Maxim, FHM, and Sports Illustrated. She has also modeled for swimwear and lingerie brands like Frankies Bikinis, Gooseberry Intimates, and Lolli Swim.

Lifestyle and Net Worth

Sophie Mudd has an extravagant lifestyle and loves to travel to exotic locations. She often shares pictures and videos of her travels on her Instagram profile. According to sources, Sophie’s net worth is estimated to be around $250,000. She earns money through her modeling assignments, brand endorsements, and social media promotions.

Boyfriend

Sophie Mudd is currently in a relationship with Austin Dash, who is also a model. The couple often shares pictures and videos of each other on their respective Instagram profiles.

Facts

Sophie Mudd is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

She has a curvy physique and is known for her hourglass figure.

Sophie’s favorite color is pink.

She loves animals and has a pet dog named Bogey.

Sophie is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly to maintain her physique.

Conclusion

Sophie Mudd is a rising star in the fashion industry and has gained a massive following on social media platforms. She is known for her stunning looks, curvy physique, and charismatic personality. With her talent and hard work, she is sure to take the fashion world by storm in the coming years.

