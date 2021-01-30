Sophie Musician Death -Dead – Obituary – Sophie Musician Cause of Death May be related to Accident.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2020

Sophie Xeon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

The New York Times 1h · Sophie, a groundbreaking producer and performer whose music distilled speed, noise, melody, clarity and catchiness into what would soon be called hyperpop, died in Athens after an accident on Saturday. She was 34.

Christine and the Queens

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.

Brian Parent

Oh, Christine! This is heartbreaking!

Sophie’s lp made me fall back in love with music in how shocking it was at first listen. I haven’t felt that way in years.

Your words ring 100% true about her as an inspiration which has also hooked me to her incredible music and art.

We will dearly miss her.

Nile Rodgers

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with Southbank Centre 20i9. You are an artistic treasure.

Pigeons and Planes

SOPHIE has died at the age of 34. According to a statement from record labels Transgressive and Future Classic, her death was caused by an accidental fall while climbing to watch the full moon early this morning.

SOPHIE MSMSMSM was one of the most adventurous, forward-thinking producers in modern pop. Her influence is clear in so much of what we’re hearing in new music today. RIP SOPHIE.