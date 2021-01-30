Sophie Trans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Visionary electronic artist / singer and #trans icon #Sophie died early this morning in a tragic accident .
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
DJ Sophie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Orange County Pride 4h · Visionary electronic artist and #trans icon #Sophie died early this morning in a tragic accident that has rocked the music community. In a statement, the labels Transgressive and Future Classic said Sophie “climbed up to watch the full moon” in Athens, Greece, where the artist had been living, and then “accidentally slipped and fell.” Sophie was just 34 years old. The Grammy-nominated DJ, singer-songwriter, and producer was known for collaborating with the likes of #Madonna, #CharliXCX, and #KimPetras. “She will always be here with us,” the labels added. 3030 2 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) Orange County Pride – Posts | Facebook
