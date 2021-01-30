Sophie Xeon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pop artist and producer Sophie Xeon has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
pop artist and producer Sophie Xeon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
CNN 4m · Grammy-nominated experimental pop artist and producer Sophie Xeon — publicly known as Sophie — died in a “terrible accident” on Saturday morning aged 34, according to a statement from the musician’s record label Transgressive.
Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.
Future Classic & Transgressive
Penni Spaid
I am so sorry to read of Sophie’s passing. My sympathies, as well as prayers of peace, hope, and strength, go out to her family, friends, fellow musicians, and fans. Rest in peace, Sophie.
Michael Lewis
she was worth $8 million dollars. had a couple of hits and wrote a song for Madonna in 2015..
Beth Hartman Slater
All you people saying “who”, is it really necessary when someone sadly died young. If the article is of no interest scroll by.
Also it literally says in the headline
Tom Williams
Every accident is sudden… Rest in peace Sophie, you will be missed.
Mee Rashy
Every time I read accident I hear a sound of Queen in my ears. I don’t know why?
Richard John Salt
Mental illness always results in the same outcome.
·
Robert A Shank
Too young. RIP and hoping it wasn’t fentanyl or an O.D.
Michael Mantinaos
If you tapped into your music outside of the top 40 on the radio you would have heard of Sophie Xeon
Lynn Peters
