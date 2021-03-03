Soror Glorious Bennett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Soror Glorious Bennett has Died .

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Soror and Life Member, Soror Glorious Bennett. Soror Bennett has been a committed and loving member to our chapter for numerous years. We will miss our sister dearly. Rest in eternal peace Soror Bennett. 💙💛



