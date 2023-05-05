“Soros DA” Today : Mother of Deputy Killed by Motorist Criticizes Soros DA for Failing to Pursue Charges: Outrageous

Mother of Sheriff’s Deputy Killed on Duty Outraged at DA’s Decision Not to Press Charges

The mother of a Travis County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a car crash on duty in Austin, Texas, is speaking out after she learned from a friend that the district attorney would not be pressing charges against the other driver involved in the crash. Nancy Korzilius called the decision “unconscionable” and said that there was enough evidence for the case to be heard by a grand jury.

32-year-old Travis County Sheriff Sr. Deputy Christopher Korzilius was killed in March 2020 after a vehicle driving west slammed into him head-on, sending his car flying over a guardrail into a canyon. The male driver of the other vehicle was traveling more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone before failing to control his vehicle, according to Korzilius’ mother.

Despite video evidence showing the other driver’s car traveling more than 100 mph and “hauling ass” around a turn, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office decided not to impanel a grand jury after the crash. Jennifer Hackney-Szimanski, a former Austin police officer and public affairs director for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said that at minimum, the case should have been presented to a grand jury.

Korzilius’ mother said that she was “stunned” when she learned of the decision and that she urged the DA’s office to reconsider during a February phone call. Her request was later denied.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, who was backed by progressive mega-donor George Soros during his campaign, has been criticized for not prioritizing crime victims and implementing policies that are allegedly soft on crime. His office has been accused of cherry-picking charges and disrespecting law enforcement.

Korzilius’ mother said that the decision not to press charges has eroded her trust in the legal system and that she hopes a different district attorney could potentially reopen the case someday. Hackney-Szimanski expressed optimism about measures in the Texas legislature that aim to rein in “rogue prosecutors” like Garza, but both women said that real change comes at the ballot box.

In a statement, Garza’s office said that they conducted a review of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the matter and did not think the facts warranted criminal charges. Texas DPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News Source : Andrew Miller

Source Link :‘Stunned’ mother of deputy killed by motorist blasts Soros DA for not pursuing charges: ‘Unconscionable’/