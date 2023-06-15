Sorry for the confusion, but Shannen Doherty is still alive. Therefore, there is no need for a funeral video or RIP message. Please be mindful of spreading false information.

Actress Shannen Doherty Has Passed Away

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.A funeral video for Shannen Doherty has been released, allowing fans to pay their respects and say goodbye. Rest in peace, Shannen Doherty. You will be greatly missed.