Sotenbori Battle Arena Yakuza Like A Dragon: The Ultimate Handbook for Sotenbori Battle Arena in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon takes a unique approach to the usual beat-em-up combat style of the series. Instead, it takes on a distinctly JRPG style. Along with this new combat style comes a greater focus on leveling up your party by fighting enemies in the world. There are two major areas to level up: in dungeons and in the Sotenbori Battle Arena.

The Sotenbori Battle Arena is a training location where you can fight against various groups of enemies, progressing through 30 increasingly difficult floors to the top. You need to reach Chapter 12: The End of The Yakuza to enter Sotenbori, thus gaining access to the Sotenbori Battle Arena.

Before you enter the Sotenbori Battle Arena, make sure you stop by Tsuruha Drugs in the north to stock up on key healing items, like Staminan Royales, which restore your HP and MP by 500. Once you\’ve finished stocking up, prepare your strongest party and equip your best gear before heading to the Sotenbori Battle Arena.

Many enemies in the Sotenbori Battle Arena are weak to elemental skills, particularly Electric. If you want to make things easier on yourself, change your character\’s jobs so that they can learn cross-class skills, thus gaining access to various elemental attacks. You must level up your character\’s jobs to the requisite level in the Skill menu to learn the elemental skills.

Once you are happy with your skills, you are ready to enter the Sotenbori Battle Arena.

The first five floors of the Sotenbori Battle Arena should be straightforward, but you must be careful if challenging this area for the first time. Congratulations on clearing the first batch; now, the challenge will begin to pick up.

The next five floors will require more strategy and preparation. Take advantage of Electric AoE skills, as everyone here is weak to them. Every attack will result in a critical hit.

The third batch of floors will be even more challenging, with crowds of enemies and special conditions to meet. Use Electric AoE skills yet again – do they feel worth it yet?

The fourth batch of floors will require even more careful planning and strategy. Use Lovedrunk Typhoon with your Idol (Saeko or Eri) to Charm the enemies and lower defense.

The final batch of floors will be the most challenging yet. The Veteran can be taken down easily with an element he is weak to (Ice or Electric), but the other enemies will require careful planning and execution to defeat.

In conclusion, the Sotenbori Battle Arena is a great spot to level up your party in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. With careful preparation, strategy, and execution, you can make it all the way to the top and reap the rewards. So, what are you waiting for? Head to the Sotenbori Battle Arena and test your skills!

Yakuza Like A Dragon Sotenbori Battle Arena Yakuza Like A Dragon Sotenbori Battle Arena Guide Yakuza Like A Dragon Sotenbori Battle Arena Tips Yakuza Like A Dragon Sotenbori Battle Arena Walkthrough Yakuza Like A Dragon Sotenbori Battle Arena Rewards