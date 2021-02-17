Soul Jah Love Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Soul Jah Love has Died .

By | February 17, 2021
Soul Jah Love has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.

Soul Jah Love has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Fadzayi Mahere @advocatemahere Extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Soul Jah Love. We have been robbed of an artist who changed the game & captured the imagination of the people. He will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Rest in peace #Chibaba.

Fadzayi Mahere

Extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Soul Jah Love. We have been robbed of an artist who changed the game & captured the imagination of the people. He will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones.
Rest in peace #Chibaba.

