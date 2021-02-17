Soul Jah Love Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Soul Jah Love has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Soul Jah Love has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Soul Jah Love. We have been robbed of an artist who changed the game & captured the imagination of the people. He will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones.
Rest in peace #Chibaba. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HE55pmXokN
— Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) February 17, 2021
