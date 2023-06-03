“Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers live streaming”: How to Watch Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers at Lumen Field: Tune In on Saturday

The Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: A Match Worth Watching

The Seattle Sounders are set to take on their long-time rivals, the Portland Timbers, this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT. Fans all over the world can watch this exciting game for free on Apple TV, with no blackouts or restrictions. The match will also be televised on FOX in English and FOX Deportes in Spanish, giving viewers multiple options for watching the game.

Expert Commentary and Analysis

Former Sounders FC play-by-play broadcaster Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu will lead the English broadcast, while the Spanish broadcast will be headlined by Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa. Fans can expect expert commentary and analysis from these seasoned professionals, making the viewing experience even more enjoyable.

Pre-Match and Post-Match Shows

Fans can tune in early to catch the pre-match show and stick around after the game for the post-match show. These shows will provide additional analysis and commentary on the game, giving fans a deeper understanding of the action that took place on the field.

Radio Coverage

For those who prefer to listen to the game on the radio, the match will air in English on 93.3 KJR FM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360AM. These broadcasts will include live coverage and additional analysis before the match, at halftime, and after the game.

MLS Season Pass

Viewers in the United States can access MLS Season Pass via DIRECTV for BUSINESS, which is available in over 300,000 commercial locations. Fans can also use the DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder app to find a place to watch the match at their favorite establishment.

A Rivalry for the Ages

The Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers rivalry is one of the most intense in all of sports. These two teams have been facing off against each other since the 1970s, and every match is a battle for supremacy. The atmosphere at Lumen Field will be electric as fans root for their favorite team to come out on top.

A Must-Watch Match

If you’re a soccer fan, this is a match you don’t want to miss. The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers always put on an exciting show, and this Saturday’s game promises to be no exception. With multiple viewing options and expert commentary, fans can enjoy every moment of this intense rivalry match.

News Source : SoundersFC.com Staff

Source Link :TUNE IN: How to watch Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers on Saturday at Lumen Field/