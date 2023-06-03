“Sourav Joshi Net Worth”: Sourav Joshi: A Look into His Lifestyle, Biography, Relationship, Earnings, Family, Accommodation, Vehicle, and Total Assets

Sourav Joshi Lifestyle, Biography, Girlfriend, Income, Family, House, Car & Net worth

Sourav Joshi is a well-known Indian YouTuber and social media influencer. He was born on 20th July 1999 in New Delhi, India. Sourav is known for his entertaining vlogs, challenges, and pranks on his YouTube channel. He has also collaborated with several other popular YouTubers in India.

Lifestyle

Sourav Joshi’s lifestyle is quite lavish. He loves to travel and explore new places. He often shares his travel experiences on his YouTube channel. He also enjoys trying out new food and sharing his reviews with his followers. Sourav is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares his workout routine with his followers.

Biography

Sourav Joshi started his YouTube channel back in 2017. Initially, he used to upload random videos, but later he started focusing on vlogging. His first video to go viral was a challenge video where he ate 50 packets of Maggi noodles in one go. After that video, he gained a lot of subscribers and his channel started growing rapidly. Currently, he has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Girlfriend

Sourav Joshi is currently single and not dating anyone. However, he has been linked to several female YouTubers in the past. He has also collaborated with them on multiple occasions.

Income

Sourav Joshi’s primary source of income is from his YouTube channel. He earns money through brand endorsements, sponsored content, and Google AdSense. According to reports, he earns around $1,500 to $2,000 per day from his YouTube channel.

Family

Sourav Joshi comes from a middle-class family. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. He has a younger brother named Aryan Joshi, who is also a YouTuber. Aryan runs a YouTube channel called “The RawKnee Show,” which has over 2.5 million subscribers.

House

Sourav Joshi currently lives in a luxurious apartment in New Delhi. He often gives his followers a tour of his house on his YouTube channel. He has a spacious living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a gaming room.

Car

Sourav Joshi owns a BMW 5 Series car, which he often showcases on his YouTube channel. He loves to go on long drives in his car and often takes his followers along with him through his videos.

Net worth

Sourav Joshi’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. His primary source of income is from his YouTube channel, but he also earns money through brand endorsements and sponsored content. He is one of the most popular YouTubers in India and has a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Conclusion

Sourav Joshi is a successful YouTuber and social media influencer in India. He has worked hard to achieve his success and is an inspiration to many. He continues to entertain his followers with his vlogs, challenges, and pranks. With his dedication and hard work, he is sure to achieve even greater success in the future.

Source Link :Sourav Joshi Lifestyle, Biography, Girlfriend, income, Family, House, Car & Net worth/

