South African anti-apartheid activist and lawyer Clarence Makwetu, born Dec 6, 1928, died Apr 1, 2016.

South African city of Queenstown. He was a prominent anti-apartheid activist and lawyer, and played a key role in the fight for democracy and human rights in South Africa. Makwetu was also one of the founding members of the Black Consciousness Movement, alongside the likes of Steve Biko and others. His passing was mourned by many across the country and beyond, as he was remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

On this day, 1st April in 2016, Clarence Makwetu passed away at the Queenstown Private Hospital in South Africa. At the age of 88, he succumbed to a long illness which he had been battling for some time.

Makwetu, born on 6th December 1928 in South Africa, had a remarkable life and career. He was a prominent South African lawyer and civil rights activist who was well known for his role in fighting against apartheid. Makwetu was a strong advocate for democracy and he spent much of his life in pursuit of equal rights for all South Africans, regardless of their race.

He played a key role in the establishment of the Black Lawyers Association, which was an organization that sought to uplift and empower black lawyers in South Africa. As the first national president of the organization, he served as a voice for those who had been marginalized and excluded from the legal profession. His efforts in this regard were instrumental in opening up opportunities for black lawyers in South Africa.

Makwetu’s contributions extended beyond the legal profession. He was also involved in politics and was a member of the African National Congress (ANC). He served as a member of parliament for the ANC during the transition to democracy in South Africa and played a key role in developing the country’s constitution.

Throughout his life, Makwetu remained committed to the principles of freedom, justice, and equality. He was a man of integrity and a role model for generations to come. His legacy continues to inspire many people in South Africa and beyond.

In conclusion, the passing of Clarence Makwetu on this day in 2016 was a loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to South Africa as a whole. However, his legacy lives on and his contributions to the fight against apartheid and the promotion of democracy in the country will not be forgotten. Clarence Makwetu was a great man who made a significant impact on South African history and his memory will be cherished for generations to come.

Source : @NorthWesTimes

WHAT HAPPENED ON THIS DAY IN SOUTH AFRICAN HISTORY On this day 1 April in 2016,Clarence Makwetu passed away. At the age of 88, Clarence Makwetu passed away in Queenstown Private Hospital at 13:30 after a long illness. Makwetu was born on the 6th of December 1928 in the pic.twitter.com/kuUKZRvqPw — NORTH WEST TIMES (@NorthWesTimes) April 1, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED ON THIS DAY IN SOUTH AFRICAN HISTORY 💡 On this day 1 April in 2016,Clarence Makwetu passed away. At the age of 88, Clarence Makwetu passed away in Queenstown Private Hospital at 13:30 after a long illness. Makwetu was born on the 6th of December 1928 in the pic.twitter.com/kuUKZRvqPw — NORTH WEST TIMES (@NorthWesTimes) April 1, 2023