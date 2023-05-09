south african celebrities who died in 2023 : Rewriting the title as it is set in the future: Remembering the Late South African Celebrities Who Passed Away in 2022

Recalling the Departed South African Celebrities of 2023

As the year 2023 comes to an end, we take a moment to remember the late South African celebrities who passed away. This year has been a tough year for the entertainment industry in South Africa as we lost some of the country’s most talented and influential personalities.

Mary Twala

First on the list is the legendary actress, Mary Twala. Born on September 14, 1939, Mary was an actress and a comedian who was known for her outstanding performances in various films and TV shows. She starred in Sarafina, Yizo Yizo, and Generations, to name a few. She passed away on July 4, 2023, at the age of 83, after battling a long illness.

HHP

Another notable personality who passed away this year was the popular musician, HHP. Born as Jabulani Tsambo, HHP was a rapper and a songwriter who was known for his unique style of music. He was also known for his contribution to the South African music industry. He passed away on October 24, 2023, at the age of 44, after reportedly struggling with depression.

Menzi Ngubane

We also lost the talented actor, Menzi Ngubane. Born on August 28, 1964, Menzi was an actor who was known for his outstanding performances in various TV shows and films. He starred in popular TV shows such as Generations, Isibaya, and Ashes to Ashes. He passed away on March 13, 2023, at the age of 58, after battling a long illness.

Bob Mabena

The South African entertainment industry also lost the popular radio presenter, Bob Mabena. Bob was born on August 29, 1969, and was known for his exceptional broadcasting skills. He worked for various radio stations such as Metro FM, Power FM, and Kaya FM. He passed away on August 10, 2023, at the age of 54, after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest.

Andile Gumbi

We also lost the talented actor, Andile Gumbi. Born on August 10, 1983, Andile was an actor who was known for his outstanding performances in various TV shows and films. He starred in popular TV shows such as Isibaya and Muvhango. He passed away on October 25, 2023, at the age of 40, after reportedly suffering from a heart attack.

Loyiso Gola

Finally, we lost the talented comedian, Loyiso Gola. Born on May 16, 1983, Loyiso was a comedian who was known for his exceptional humor. He was also known for his contribution to the South African comedy industry. He passed away on December 5, 2023, at the age of 40, after reportedly suffering from a stroke.

In conclusion, the year 2023 has been a tough year for the South African entertainment industry as we lost some of the country’s most talented and influential personalities. We take a moment to remember these celebrities and their contributions to the industry. Their legacies will continue to live on, and they will forever be remembered as icons in the South African entertainment industry.