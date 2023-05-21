South American Theft Group (SATG) : Three more individuals arrested in South American Theft Group case involving theft from elderly victims in Kokomo.

Three More Arrested in Kokomo Theft Case Involving Suspects Perez, Faundez Gonzales and Diaz Gonzales

Police have arrested three additional individuals in connection with a racketeering investigation that led to the arrest of several Chilean women last month. The suspects are identified as Escal Erasmo Perez from Guatemala, and Macarena Andrea Faundez Gonzales and Paulina Diaz Gonzales from Chile. They are facing charges of corrupt business influence, fraud, and theft. The trio allegedly belongs to a South American Theft Group (SATG) and was involved in stealing wallets from elderly women and using their credit cards to purchase prepaid gift cards. They were apprehended in Michigan and are awaiting extradition back to Howard County. The case is still active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

News Source : Kim Dunlap, Kokomo Tribune, Ind.

