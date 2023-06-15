South Anchorage shooting claims one life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Police in Anchorage are seeking public assistance in their investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday morning along a shopping corridor in South Anchorage. The victim was found dead with at least one upper-body gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Global Credit Union branch on the northwest corner of West Dimond and King Street. According to police spokeswoman Renee Oistad, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of West Dimond Boulevard at around 5 a.m. No arrests have been made, and police are treating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information, including surveillance video from the area, is urged to call 311. The incident marks Anchorage’s 10th homicide of 2023.
