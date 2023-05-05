“South Georgia town fatalities” Today : Coroner confirms four fatalities in a southern Georgia town

Georgia Man Kills Three, Including Two Relatives and a McDonald’s Employee, Before Killing Himself

A Georgia man shot two of his relatives and a McDonald’s employee before taking his own life on Thursday in rural south Georgia, according to the local coroner. Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock stated that the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes, then killed a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Moultrie before turning the gun on himself.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area and that the Moultrie Police Department had requested its assistance. GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg wrote in an email that they were still working to learn more information and track down additional witnesses.

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an adjoining optometrist’s office, stated that she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant. Holweger said that the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager and that the shooter had been an employee there. It appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

Moultrie is a city of 15,000 located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida. The Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.

The identities of the shooter and the victims have not been released yet, and it is unclear whether the gunman and the McDonald’s worker knew each other. The motive for the shootings is also unknown at this time.

The incident is the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States, prompting renewed calls for gun control measures. President Joe Biden recently announced a series of executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence, including tightening regulations on so-called “ghost guns” and investing in community violence intervention programs. However, many advocates say that more needs to be done, including passing federal laws requiring background checks on all gun sales.

In the meantime, communities across the country continue to grapple with the devastating impacts of gun violence. The shooting in Moultrie is a tragic reminder of the toll that such incidents take on families, friends, and entire communities. As the investigation continues, many are left wondering what could have been done to prevent such a senseless act of violence.

