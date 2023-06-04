“South Korean Beef Japchae recipe”: Easy Beef Japchae Recipe from South Korea

Simple Recipe: South Korea’s Beef Japchae

Japchae is a popular Korean dish that is often served at special occasions and gatherings. This dish is made with sweet potato noodles, which are cooked with vegetables and meat. The dish is then flavored with soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic. One of the most popular variations of japchae is beef japchae, which is made with beef and a variety of vegetables. This article will provide you with a simple recipe for South Korea’s beef japchae that you can easily make at home.

Ingredients:

300g beef sirloin, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 carrots, julienned

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 bunch spinach, blanched and chopped

1 package sweet potato noodles (dangmyeon)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions:

Soak the sweet potato noodles in cold water for at least 30 minutes. In a bowl, mix together soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Set aside. Heat vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add beef and garlic to the pan and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove beef from the pan and set aside. Add onion, carrots, and bell peppers to the pan and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Drain the sweet potato noodles and add them to the pan. Cook the noodles for about 5 minutes or until tender. Add the beef back to the pan, along with the spinach. Pour the soy sauce mixture over the beef and vegetables and stir well. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened and everything is well coated. Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.

Notes:

Beef japchae is a versatile dish that can be easily adapted to your preferences. Feel free to add or substitute vegetables according to what you have on hand. You can also adjust the amount of soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil to your liking. If you want to make the dish vegetarian, simply omit the beef and use vegetable broth instead of beef broth.

Overall, beef japchae is a delicious and healthy meal that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their dietary preferences. So why not give this recipe a try and experience the authentic flavors of South Korea’s beef japchae in the comfort of your own home?

