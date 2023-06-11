“South Korean woman found dead in Cambodia with Chinese couple arrested as suspects” : South Korean woman found dead in Cambodia, Chinese couple arrested as suspects

A South Korean woman in her 30s was discovered dead in Cambodia and a Chinese couple has been arrested for disposing of her body, according to reports from local media on Sunday. The victim, identified as an internet broadcaster, was found wrapped in red cloth in a small town near Phnom Penh on Tuesday. The suspects, who are also in their 30s, allegedly admitted to abandoning the body after the victim died while receiving treatment at a clinic they were running on June 4. Local authorities are conducting an autopsy and legal proceedings against the suspects. There are speculations that the victim may have been assaulted as she was found with a swollen face.

News Source : Yonhap News Agency

