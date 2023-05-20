“South LA shooting”: Shooting in South LA leaves one dead and one injured

“South LA shooting”: Shooting in South LA leaves one dead and one injured

Posted on May 20, 2023

One man has been killed and another critically injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning and the motive for the attack is currently unknown. The shooting took place close to the residence of Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

News Source : 2UrbanGirls

1. South LA shooting
2. Dead and injured victims
3. Gun violence in Los Angeles
4. Police investigation in South LA
5. Crime scene in South Los Angeles

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *