South Los Angeles Shooting Claims the Life of 16-Year-Old Quincy Reese: Obituary

Quincy Reese, 16-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in South Los Angeles

Quincy Reese, a 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot in South Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 59th Place and Broadway.

Reese was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and no suspects have been identified.

Reese’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden and senseless death. They describe him as a kind-hearted young man who loved playing basketball and spending time with his loved ones.

The community has also been affected by Reese’s death, with many expressing their condolences and calling for an end to gun violence in the area.

The investigation into Reese’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LAPD.

Quincy Reese shooting South Los Angeles violence Tragic death of Quincy Reese Community mourns Quincy Reese Gun violence in South Los Angeles