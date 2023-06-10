South Memphis Shooting Claims Another Life: Man Pronounced Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by the Memphis Police Department following a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday morning. The incident took place on Mallory Avenue, with officers arriving at the scene at 7:15 a.m. The victim was discovered and transported to the hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries, as confirmed by law enforcement officials. At present, there is no information regarding a suspect.

