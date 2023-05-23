“South Side shooting” today : Shooting on South Side leaves one 15-year-old dead and another 14-year-old injured.

Shooting on South Side leaves one 15-year-old dead and another 14-year-old injured today 2023.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago’s South Side. The shooting occurred on Monday night, and no one is currently in custody. The incident is being investigated by Area Two detectives.

News Source : WGN-TV

