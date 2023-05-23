“South Side shooting” today : Shooting on South Side leaves one 15-year-old dead and another 14-year-old injured.

“South Side shooting” today : Shooting on South Side leaves one 15-year-old dead and another 14-year-old injured.

Posted on May 23, 2023

Shooting on South Side leaves one 15-year-old dead and another 14-year-old injured today 2023.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and another 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago’s South Side. The shooting occurred on Monday night, and no one is currently in custody. The incident is being investigated by Area Two detectives.

News Source : WGN-TV

  1. South Side shooting
  2. Teenage shooting victims
  3. Gun violence in Chicago
  4. Youth homicides in urban areas
  5. Tragic deaths of young boys
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply