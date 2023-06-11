South Wichita Shooting Claims Life of University of Kansas Student David Pomeroy

University of Kansas Student David Pomeroy Dies After South Wichita Shooting

David Pomeroy, a student at the University of Kansas, tragically lost his life after being shot in south Wichita. The incident occurred on August 21, 2021, and has left the community in shock.

Pomeroy was a junior at the University of Kansas and was pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. Pomeroy was visiting friends in Wichita when he was shot.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the incident but has yet to make any arrests. The community is urged to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

The University of Kansas has expressed their condolences to Pomeroy’s family and friends. They have also offered counseling services to students who may need support during this difficult time.

Pomeroy’s death is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that continues to plague our communities. We must all work together to create a safer and more peaceful world.

