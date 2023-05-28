“Southaven apartment shooting victims” today : One Person Killed and Another Injured in Shooting at Southaven Apartment

1 person killed and another injured in a shooting at a Southaven apartment today 2023.

The Southaven Police Department is investigating a shooting at The Luxe of Southaven apartment complex that left one person dead and another injured on Friday night. The deceased victim was found at the scene while the second victim was found after running away. The investigation is ongoing.

