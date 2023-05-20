Southeast DC shooting: Maryland man killed in shooting incident in Southeast DC

Police in Washington D.C. are investigating a homicide after a 36-year-old man was found shot to death on Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim on the scene. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or submit an anonymous tip.

Samantha Gilstrap

