Southeast DC shooting: Maryland man killed in shooting incident in Southeast DC

Posted on May 20, 2023

Police in Washington D.C. are investigating a homicide after a 36-year-old man was found shot to death on Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim on the scene. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or submit an anonymous tip.

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

