Southern Alberta man charged in death of Audra Demolitor

A woman in southern Alberta was subjected to a savage assault that eventually led to her death, and a man has been charged in connection with the incident. The RCMP received a 911 call from a Langdon residence at around noon on May 26, and upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim unconscious. She was taken to a Calgary hospital in critical condition and passed away a week later on June 7. The victim has been identified as Audra Demolitor, aged 56. Scott Demolitor, aged 31, was taken into custody at the scene and has since been charged with second-degree murder. He is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20. Langdon is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Calgary.

