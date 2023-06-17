Southern California Couple Found Dead in Mexican Resort: John Heathco and Abby Lutz Suspected of Intoxication by Undetermined Substance

John Heathco, Abby Lutz – victims : Two Americans found dead in Mexican resort identified as John Heathco and Abby Lutz

Autopsies conducted on the bodies of John Heathco and Abby Lutz, two American vacationers found dead in their hotel room in El Pescadero, Mexico, suggest that they died from “intoxication by an undetermined substance,” according to prosecutors in Baja California Sur. The bodies were discovered at Hotel Rancho Pescadero, and the couple had been dead for 10 to 11 hours before they were found. While a friend of Lutz claimed that they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, a manager at the resort has denied that there was evidence of dangerous gas found in the room. The hotel has closed off the area where the couple stayed, and former and current employees have alleged that managers were aware of gas leakage problems.

