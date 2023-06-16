Southern California couple found dead in Mexico hotel room from ‘intoxication by an undetermined substance’

Abby Lutz : Two Americans found dead in Mexican hotel room, Abby Lutz and John Heathco, died from ‘intoxication by an undetermined substance’ according to autopsy

An autopsy has revealed that two American tourists found dead in a luxury hotel room in Mexico died from “intoxication by an undetermined substance”. Abby Lutz, 28, and John Heathco, 40, both from Newport Beach, California, were discovered unconscious in their room at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur earlier this week. The couple were dead for around 11-12 hours before they were found. Local police said their bodies showed no obvious signs of trauma, and it appeared the couple died from gas inhalation. The cause of death is under investigation.

News Source : Zachary Folk

