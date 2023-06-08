Southfield Resident Mia Amelia Kanu Passes Away in Michigan Tragedy on June 5th

Mia Amelia Kanu Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mia Amelia Kanu, who died tragically in an accident in Southfield, Michigan on June 5.

Mia was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering positivity. Her passing has left a void in the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Mia is survived by her parents, siblings, and extended family members who are all devastated by her loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

A private funeral service will be held to celebrate Mia’s life and honor her memory.

Mia, you will be forever missed but never forgotten. May your soul rest in eternal peace.

