Southfield Stone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Southfield Stone at Kempton has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @BecsBailey: Such very sad news of the loss of Southfield Stone at Kempton. Deepest condolences to all connected with this lovely horse. Rest in peace handsome boy. Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.

GET IN CLONDAW CASTLE WINS ADVISED AT 9/1 Two more to run Been quiet this week but we’ve only had 3 runners 3.35 KEMPTON CLONDAW CASTLE 9/1 0.75PT EW So may different angles to this race. Nicholl’s brings two horses in Southfield Stone and Black Corton who certainly have live chances, both will love the ground. Al Dancer didn’t perform last time out but has been freshened up since and will appreciate the ground as well, but whether he will want 3m is another question. A horse that shapes as though 3m around a sharp track will suit is the selection Clondaw Castle. The drier the ground the better for this one. Has been set two stiff tasks the last twice but has come out of them with reputation still high. Last time out went well around here over 2m4f in a grade 2. He was outpaced and lost position before staying on again to 2nd to Master Tommytucker. That horse went well last weekend in a grade 1. Penultimate start he was 3rd to Mister Fisher at Cheltenham, again in a grade 2. That was a great performance considering he would of hated the soft ground. Looks to be crying out for this trip and he can go very well for a trainer hitting a bit of form.