“Southpark Meadows homicide investigation” today : Investigation on Homicide at Southpark Meadows Conducted by APD

Southpark Meadows homicide under investigation by APD today 2023.

One person has died and another has been detained following a shooting in the Southpark Meadows area of Austin. The incident took place late on Monday night near a Dairy Queen. This is the 30th homicide in Austin so far in 2023. Police have not yet released further details about the shooting.

News Source : KXAN Austin

