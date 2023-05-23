“Southpark Meadows homicide investigation” today : Investigation on Homicide at Southpark Meadows Conducted by APD

Posted on May 23, 2023

Southpark Meadows homicide under investigation by APD today 2023.
One person has died and another has been detained following a shooting in the Southpark Meadows area of Austin. The incident took place late on Monday night near a Dairy Queen. This is the 30th homicide in Austin so far in 2023. Police have not yet released further details about the shooting.

News Source : KXAN Austin

