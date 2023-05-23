Southpark Meadows Shooting today : 1 person killed in shooting at Southpark Meadows

1 Fatality Reported in Shooting Incident at Southpark Meadows today 2023.

The police in Austin, Texas, are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Monday at Southpark Meadows. The victim was shot at around 9 pm and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. One person has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

