Southpark Meadows Shooting today : 1 person killed in shooting at Southpark Meadows

Southpark Meadows Shooting today : 1 person killed in shooting at Southpark Meadows

Posted on May 23, 2023

1 Fatality Reported in Shooting Incident at Southpark Meadows today 2023.
The police in Austin, Texas, are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Monday at Southpark Meadows. The victim was shot at around 9 pm and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. One person has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

  1. Southpark Meadows shooting
  2. Deadly shooting at Southpark Meadows
  3. Gun violence in South Austin
  4. Austin police investigate fatal shooting
  5. Community safety in Southpark Meadows
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply