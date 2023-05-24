“southpark meadows shooting” today : One Fatality Reported After Shooting at Southpark Meadows

“southpark meadows shooting” today : One Fatality Reported After Shooting at Southpark Meadows

Posted on May 24, 2023

One Fatality Reported in Shooting Incident at Southpark Meadows today 2023.
One person has died after being shot at Southpark Meadows in South Austin on Monday at 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died. Police have detained one person and are still investigating the incident.

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

  1. Southpark Meadows shooting
  2. Fatal shooting at Southpark Meadows
  3. South Austin shooting
  4. Homicide at Southpark Meadows
  5. Gun violence in Austin
Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply