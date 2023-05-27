“Southport hit and run investigation” today : Investigation underway in Southport for deadly hit and run incident

Posted on May 27, 2023

Southport Police Department is investigating a hit and run that resulted in the death of a woman. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at 4:15 a.m. on E. 8th Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was determined that she was hit by a car. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department.

News Source : WWAYTV3

