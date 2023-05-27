“Southport hit and run investigation” today : Investigation underway in Southport for deadly hit and run incident

Investigation Underway by Southport Police into Deadly Hit-and-Run Accident today 2023.
Southport Police Department is investigating a hit and run that resulted in the death of a woman. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at 4:15 a.m. on E. 8th Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was determined that she was hit by a car. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department.
Read Full story :Southport police investigating fatal hit and run/
News Source : WWAYTV3
- Southport hit and run investigation
- Fatal hit and run Southport
- Southport police probes hit and run
- Investigating hit and run in Southport
- Southport fatal accident investigation