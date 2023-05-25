Southwest DC shooting today : Man killed in alley shooting in Southwest DC

Man killed in Southwest DC alley shooting today 2023.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in an alley off Forrester Street Southwest in Washington, D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call made by a concerned citizen around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. The police have not released any information regarding the suspect or motive, and the investigation is ongoing. As of May 24, 2023, there have been 88 homicides reported in the district, an 11% increase from the same time last year. Anyone with information should contact the police.

News Source : Brittney Melton

