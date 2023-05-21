Southwest Memphis shooting today : Fatal shooting in Southwest Memphis results in one death.

One person killed in shooting incident in Southwest Memphis today 2023.

A person has died following a shooting in Southwest Memphis on Sunday. The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the incident on South Third Street. No information on a suspect is currently available but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers.

Read Full story : Southwest Memphis shooting leaves one dead /

News Source : Autumn Scott

Southwest Memphis shooting Memphis crime news Gun violence in Memphis Homicide in Southwest Memphis Memphis police investigation