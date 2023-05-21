southwest Memphis shooting today : Shooting in Southwest Memphis Leaves One Man Dead

Shooting in Southwest Memphis Leaves One Person Dead today 2023.

One man has been killed following a shooting in southwest Memphis on Sunday morning, according to the local police department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and there is currently no information on suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

