Southwest Minnesota attractions: Top Destinations to Explore in Southwest Minnesota

Exploring the Southwestern Corner of Minnesota with Cassi Weiss

Minnesota is a state that is brimming with natural beauty and hidden gems that are just waiting to be discovered. One such gem is the southwestern corner of the state, which is filled with quaint towns, charming attractions, and breathtaking scenery. To help you plan your visit, we had the opportunity to chat with Cassi Weiss, director of Visit Marshall, who shared some of her favorite places to visit in the region.

Marshall

Marshall is a small town that packs a big punch when it comes to things to see and do. Cassi recommends starting your visit at the Lyon County Historical Museum, which showcases the history of the area through exhibits, artifacts, and interactive displays. Another must-visit attraction in Marshall is the Schwan’s Company, which offers tours of their ice cream production facility. You can also enjoy a sweet treat from their on-site shop.

If you’re looking for outdoor activities, Cassi suggests heading to Camden State Park, which is just a short drive from Marshall. The park boasts miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, and a lake that is perfect for swimming, fishing, and boating.

Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls is another charming town in the southwestern corner of Minnesota that is worth a visit. One of the highlights of the town is the Alexander Ramsey Park, which is the largest municipal park in the state. The park features a swimming pool, hiking trails, camping sites, and even a zoo.

For a taste of local history, Cassi recommends visiting the Redwood County Historical Society Museum. The museum is housed in a beautiful Victorian mansion and features exhibits that showcase the history of the area.

Luverne

Luverne is a small town that is known for its stunning natural beauty. The town is located near the Pipestone National Monument, which is a sacred site for Native Americans and is home to the famous red pipestone quarries. Visitors can take a tour of the quarries and learn about the history and significance of the site.

Another must-visit attraction in Luverne is the Blue Mounds State Park, which is home to a herd of bison. The park offers hiking trails, camping sites, and stunning views of the prairie.

Worthington

Worthington is a town that is proud of its multicultural heritage, and visitors can experience that firsthand at the Nobles County Pioneer Village. The village features restored buildings from the 1800s and early 1900s and offers a glimpse into the lives of early settlers in the area.

Another highlight of Worthington is the Lake Okabena Recreation Area, which is a popular spot for fishing, boating, and swimming. The park also boasts a beautiful beach and picnic areas.

Conclusion

The southwestern corner of Minnesota is a region that is filled with hidden gems and charming towns that are just waiting to be explored. From the natural beauty of Camden State Park and Blue Mounds State Park to the local history showcased at Lyon County Historical Museum and Redwood County Historical Society Museum, there is something for everyone in this corner of the state. So, pack your bags, hit the road, and get ready to discover all that the southwestern corner of Minnesota has to offer.

